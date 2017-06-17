Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal trial as jury deadlocks
There are 3 comments on the WHNT-TV Huntsville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal trial as jury deadlocks. In it, WHNT-TV Huntsville reports that:
The judge in the Bill Cosby trial declared a mistrial Saturday after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the case. The jurors - five women and seven men - were unable to come to a unanimous decision in a courtroom battle closely watched by the public as well as dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct in the past.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
NO retrial ! Stop wasting taxpayer's monies on this pathetic attempt by a man hater to eventually go for a payday.
Stop the insanity of someone who was rejected from lying again. She also lives a deviant behavioral lifestyle, backing up her man hater attitude.
NO retrial !!!
|
United States
|
#2 7 hrs ago
He should be retried again and again until his money is all gone. Hevpaid some on tube jury to set him free. He is pure filth and he needs to go down.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
You sound like someone who only has sex with Rosie palm
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|2 hr
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|5 hr
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|9 hr
|hey hey hay
|4
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|8
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 5
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC