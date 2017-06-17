Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's cri...

Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal trial as jury deadlocks

There are 3 comments on the WHNT-TV Huntsville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal trial as jury deadlocks. In it, WHNT-TV Huntsville reports that:

The judge in the Bill Cosby trial declared a mistrial Saturday after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the case. The jurors - five women and seven men - were unable to come to a unanimous decision in a courtroom battle closely watched by the public as well as dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct in the past.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jerry

Homestead, FL

#1 12 hrs ago
NO retrial ! Stop wasting taxpayer's monies on this pathetic attempt by a man hater to eventually go for a payday.

Stop the insanity of someone who was rejected from lying again. She also lives a deviant behavioral lifestyle, backing up her man hater attitude.

NO retrial !!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ardith

United States

#2 7 hrs ago
He should be retried again and again until his money is all gone. Hevpaid some on tube jury to set him free. He is pure filth and he needs to go down.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Everyone

Conneautville, PA

#4 7 hrs ago
Jerry wrote:
NO retrial ! Stop wasting taxpayer's monies on this pathetic attempt by a man hater to eventually go for a payday.

Stop the insanity of someone who was rejected from lying again. She also lives a deviant behavioral lifestyle, backing up her man hater attitude.

NO retrial !!!
You sound like someone who only has sex with Rosie palm
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks... 2 hr xra eyes 1
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... 5 hr Bill W 2
Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial 9 hr hey hey hay 4
He made a deal. Jun 12 Liarspotter 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 12 Changing the Channel 8
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 5 Parden Pard 2
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC