Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's life and legacy
There are 2 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from Yesterday, titled Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's life and legacy. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
In this April 3, 2017 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby leaves after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday June 5, 2017 on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, disturbing testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's civil suit could prove just as crucial.
#1 15 hrs ago
Apparently he's at best quite creepy, but how typical of the legal system to just annul a binding confidentiality agreement between settling parties in a civil suit from decades ago when it becomes convenient for the _prosecution_ side to do so.
#2 5 hrs ago
Because it Quayluded to new evidence....
