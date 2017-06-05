Late in life, sex assault trial caps ...

Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's life and legacy

There are 4 comments on the KMIR 6 story from Sunday, titled Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's life and legacy. In it, KMIR 6 reports that:

Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on... . FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, arrives for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pa.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 18 hrs ago
We shall see. There's huge arguments that Cosby was getting away with massive amounts of crime for years and yet, there's that obvious suggestion that political correctness has let gold diggers run amok.

Considering the age of the accusations, this doesn't seem likely to be a fair trial if there's a trial at all. I do hope that if there really is a complete lack of evidence that Cosby does have the ability to sue for attacks on his character.....but it seems that rape cases don't allow that.

...probably a witch hunt. Just another example of marriage entitlements making trash of the law.
IDONTKNOW

Crestwood, KY

#2 16 hrs ago
It does make a lot of people leary of trusting black men to be America's dad.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
The court will find it was Fat Albert, in the Guest Room, using unprotected sex.
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 3 hrs ago
As if we don't have enough of that. Nor do we seem to have a good record of Black men staying on as a dad.

I certainly was too young to be involved in the crazy sixties and seventies stuff, but I do know a bit about the hippie culture. There was a lot of "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" mentality to sex, drugs and other forms of civil disobedience. In truth, a lot of women got messed over by predators, but only the Cos has the kaching and the reputation to make the trash news.

I really do think that political correctness has run it's course and there will be blowback over this.
