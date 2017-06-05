Keshia Knight Pulliam Defends Her Choice To Support Bill Cosby In Assault Case
Pulliam, who famously played Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," was seen arriving with Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on June 5. "It was really important for me to show my support to Mr. Cosby," she explained. "At the end of the day, it's the jury's job to discern the truth."
