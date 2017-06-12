Kathleen Kane paid $400,000 in lawsui...

Kathleen Kane paid $400,000 in lawsuit settlement with former agent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane leaves in handcuffs after her sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, October 24, 2016. Kane was sentenced to 10 to 23 months in county prison and 8 years of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
He made a deal. Mon Liarspotter 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Mon Changing the Channel 8
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 5 Parden Pard 2
Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15) Jun 2 LynessaV 53
News Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06) May 27 pgh 244
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... May 26 Ambrosia_TC 1
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Montgomery County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC