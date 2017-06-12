Jury in Bill Cosby sex assault case studies his deposition
NORRISTOWN, Pa. >> The jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case, weighing charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life, drilled down Tuesday on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and how he characterized his relationship with the accuser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He made a deal.
|Mon
|Liarspotter
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Mon
|Changing the Channel
|8
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 5
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC