Judge orders release of names of jurors in Bill Cosby trial
Cosby's accuser Andrea Constant leaves the courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial the Bill Cosby sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|5 hr
|NMar
|1
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|Tue
|Boink face
|17
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|Jun 18
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Jun 17
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Jun 17
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|4
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC