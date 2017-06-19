Join Bob Kelly In Support of Norristown Police
Join "Good Day Philadelphia " traffic reporter Bob Kelly at the Thomas Barone Memorial Car Show, Sunday, September 3rd, 11am to 30pm, at the Norristown Maenner-chor Club, 920 Haws Avenue in Norristown, PA. This premier car show supports the Norristown Police Thomas Barone Scholarship Fund, FOP #31.
