It's a Bird! It's a Plane! No, it's Theatre Horizon's Hero School
Theatre Horizon is battling those mid-summer humdrums with a brand new theatrical production that puts kids right in the center of the action. Hero School, written by Philadelphia artist Jeremy Gable, will lead audience members of all ages in an interactive quest to become heroes-in-training during a run at the Norristown theatre.
