Gov. Wolf, PennDOT Announce $2.2B for Highway Projects

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that more than $550 million in highway and bridge improvements will begin or be bid across the Philadelphia region during the 2017 construction season, bringing the region's total contract work this year to roughly 125 projects worth $2.2 billion.

