First person: How the Bill Cosby trial was - and wasn't - like...
A journalist from a big city wakes up in the same one-horse Pennsylvania town every day hoping for something - anything - to be different. a ZHe trudges off to see men in long black garments make pronouncements, wondering why his life has come to this - wondering why, no matter what he does, the next morning the clock radio will go off at exactly the same time and leave him to do it all over again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Thu
|NMar
|1
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|Jun 20
|Boink face
|17
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|Jun 18
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Jun 17
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Jun 17
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|4
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC