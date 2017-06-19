Facts about retrial of Bill Cosby on sex assault charges
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday. Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|12
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|22 hr
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Sat
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Sat
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Sat
|hey hey hay
|4
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC