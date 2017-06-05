Cosby Sex Assault Trial Opens With Partisan Crowd
The sexual assault trial for 79-year-old comedian and actor Bill Cosby begins today in the small town of Norristown, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. The legendary entertainer came under fire from dozens of allegations by women who claim they were drugged and raped by Cosby over decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|7 hr
|anonymous
|4
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|18 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC