Cosby on trial: Gripping testimony, brisk pace mark Week 1

Bill Cosby arrives with Comedian Joe Torry, second from right, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 9, 2017. Bill Cosby arrives with Comedian Joe Torry, second from right, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.