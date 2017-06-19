Cosby judge could revisit issue of revealing names of jurors
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby 's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge in the case could revisit the issue as early as Monday. The names remain shielded under a protective order that several news outlets have challenged.
