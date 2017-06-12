Cosby Accusers Respond To Mistrial: "...

Cosby Accusers Respond To Mistrial: "Exposed As A Predator" Says One

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Attorney Gloria Allred today warned Bill Cosby not to start the celebrating just yet, and the comedian's accusers are seeing that he doesn't. "Bill Cosby has already been exposed as a predator," said accuser Cindra Ladd , "who hid behind his jovial mask for more than 50 years and no jury verdict will ever change that."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as... 32 min Parden Pard 1
News Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks... 12 hr xra eyes 1
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... 16 hr Bill W 2
News Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria... 17 hr Everyone 3
Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial 20 hr hey hey hay 4
He made a deal. Jun 12 Liarspotter 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 12 Changing the Channel 8
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Montgomery County was issued at June 18 at 3:30AM EDT

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC