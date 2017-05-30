Cosby accuser calm and focused as tri...

Cosby accuser calm and focused as trial nears, friends say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday, June 5, 2017, in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will... . FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, Andrea Constand walks her dogs in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15) Fri LynessaV 53
News Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06) May 27 pgh 244
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... May 26 Ambrosia_TC 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) May 20 AIPAC mohels 73
News Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ... May 17 Anonymous 1
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) May 16 Police 6
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC