Cosby accuser calm and focused as trial nears, friends say
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday, June 5, 2017, in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will... . FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, Andrea Constand walks her dogs in Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Fri
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Police
|6
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC