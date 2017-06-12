Bill Cosby Won't Testify as Defense Team Rests in Criminal...

Bill Cosby's defense team rested its case in the comedian's sexual assault trial on Monday after calling a single witness to the stand - and not Cosby himself, who won't testify on his own behalf. The defense case consisted of a brief, roughly six-minute appearance by Cheltenham Township Police Department Sergeant Richard Schaffer, who led the 2005 investigation into allegations Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at the comic's suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.