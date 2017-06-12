Bill Cosby Won't Testify as Defense T...

Bill Cosby Won't Testify as Defense Team Rests in Criminal...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Bill Cosby's defense team rested its case in the comedian's sexual assault trial on Monday after calling a single witness to the stand - and not Cosby himself, who won't testify on his own behalf. The defense case consisted of a brief, roughly six-minute appearance by Cheltenham Township Police Department Sergeant Richard Schaffer, who led the 2005 investigation into allegations Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at the comic's suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
He made a deal. 9 hr Liarspotter 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... 10 hr Changing the Channel 8
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 5 Parden Pard 2
Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15) Jun 2 LynessaV 53
News Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06) May 27 pgh 244
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... May 26 Ambrosia_TC 1
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Montgomery County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC