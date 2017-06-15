Bill Cosby trial: Jury deadlocked, judge orders them to keep trying to reach a verdict
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial informed the judge late Thursday morning that it is deadlocked on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault against the 79-year-old comedian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|8
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 5
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC