Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial

The two-day event begins Saturday with vendors setting up at 10 a.m. a... -- The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Friday that he has no regrets about testifying earlier this week that all undocumented... -- Seven sailors are missing and five others were injured after the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine container ship off the coast of ... The largest Junior National Hereford Expo to-date is set to take place July 15-21 in Louisville, Ky., at the Kentucky Exposition Center. More than 920 junior exhibit... Here's a look at the Zephyrs action from Thursday night and the legion schedule for the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.