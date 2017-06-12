Bill Cosby Responds to Mistrial With Silence and a Raised Fist

Bill Cosby held a mostly blank expression on Saturday morning when Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial in the high-profile criminal case against the star on three felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. And the 79-year-old comedian maintained that demeanor on the steps of the courthouse in Norristown, Penn., minutes later - when members of his team addressed the media to declare victory despite the promise of a retrial by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

