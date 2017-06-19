Bill Cosby plans town meetings on sex...

Bill Cosby plans town meetings on sexual assault following mistrial...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Thu NMar 1
News Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as... Jun 20 Boink face 17
News Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria... Jun 18 SSSSSATIN 5
News Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks... Jun 17 xra eyes 1
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... Jun 17 Bill W 2
Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial Jun 17 hey hey hay 4
He made a deal. Jun 12 Liarspotter 1
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Montgomery County was issued at June 24 at 10:00AM EDT

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC