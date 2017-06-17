Bill Cosby planning tour to teach teens how to avoid sex assault charges: PM Buzz

In this Saturday, June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. In this Saturday, June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.