Bill Cosby Lawyer Claims Sexual Assault Expert Witness Is Biased

They couldn't get Bill Cosby 's criminal trial for the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand tossed out on a mistrial today, but the actor's defense lawyers made sure a key witness for the prosecution wasn't getting off the stand unscathed. In an afternoon session in which the jury in the Norristown, PA trial learned extensively of Cosby's dispensing of Quaaludes to women for sex, Day 5 also saw defense attorney Brian McMonagle aggressively question the sexual assault expert witness for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.