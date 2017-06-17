Analysis: Cosby facing retrial after ...

Analysis: Cosby facing retrial after jury deadlocks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Bill Cosby looks on as Andrew Wyatt, his spokesperson celebrates as they exit the courthouse after a mistrial on the sixth day of jury deliberations of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 17, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A US judge declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case after the jury announced that they remained deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict against the fallen television star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria... 12 min Ajones 4
News Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as... 1 hr Camilla 4
News Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks... 17 hr xra eyes 1
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... 21 hr Bill W 2
Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial Sat hey hey hay 4
He made a deal. Jun 12 Liarspotter 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 12 Changing the Channel 8
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC