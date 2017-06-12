Amid criminal case, Cosby fighting lawsuits by 10 women
As Bill Cosby awaits a verdict in his sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the comedian's civil lawyers are fighting civil lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. Currently, seven women have defamation suits pending in Massachusetts, while three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California.
