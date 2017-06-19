Alternate Juror In Bill Cosby Trial 'Probably' Would Have Voted Guilty
An alternate juror in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial said Monday he "probably" would have voted guilty if given the chance. Mike McCloskey, one of six alternate jurors chosen for the nearly two-week trial, discussed his experience in an interview with Pittsburgh radio station WDVE.
