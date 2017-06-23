Aldi Interviews Saturday For More Market Jobs
Representatives for Aldi Supermarkets say it will hold a second hiring event Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 15 Keystone Dr. , in hopes of filling between 10 to 15 vacancies at company stores in Limerick , Pottstown, East Norriton, Norristown, and Coatesville. Its last such event was held May 25 at the same location.
