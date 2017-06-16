a Ia ve run out of clean socks and underweara : The wait for a verdict...
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courtroom during the fifth day of deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson NORRISTOWN, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|1 hr
|tweet tweet
|1
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|8
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 5
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC