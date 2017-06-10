10 Things to Know for Today
This image taken from undated video shows a hand drawn map on a table at a meeting attended by the purported leader of the Islamic State group Southeast Asia branch, Isnilon Hapilon, at an undisclosed location. The images offer a rare glimpse into the clandestine operations of insurgents who followed through two weeks ago with an unprecedented assault on the lakeside city of Marawi, parts of which they still occupy today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Mon
|anonymous
|4
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC