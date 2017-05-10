Uncover Trump Rally Set for Saturday,...

Uncover Trump Rally Set for Saturday, May 13

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Business Wire

The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 2-4 pm on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse at 2 E. Airy Street in Norristown. Speakers will include US Congressman Brendan Boyle, a member of the House Committee on Budget as well as the House Committee for Foreign Affairs and its Subcommittees on Terrorism and the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08) 17 hr Belinda 11
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... (Nov '16) Apr 22 Rob 4
News Complaint is filed against Pa. State Trooper (Jan '10) Apr 20 Against Bad Troopers 166
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr 12 mascari lixdix 72
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Smitty Mar '17 n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar '17 John 8
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC