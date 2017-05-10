Uncover Trump Rally Set for Saturday, May 13
The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 2-4 pm on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse at 2 E. Airy Street in Norristown. Speakers will include US Congressman Brendan Boyle, a member of the House Committee on Budget as well as the House Committee for Foreign Affairs and its Subcommittees on Terrorism and the Middle East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
