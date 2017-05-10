Uncover Trump Rally Set for Saturday, May 13

The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 2-4 pm on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse at 2 E. Airy Street in Norristown. Speakers will include US Congressman Brendan Boyle, a member of the House Committee on Budget as well as the House Committee for Foreign Affairs and its Subcommittees on Terrorism and the Middle East.

