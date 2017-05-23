Trump Becomes First US President to Visit Jerusalem's Western Wall

Trump also made history Monday in becoming the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump , his son-in-law, Jared Kushner , and his daughter Ivanka Trump . The Western Wall sparked controversy ahead of Trump's arrival when USA officials declined to allow Netanyahu to join Trump's visit to the site, asserting it is not located in Israeli territory.

