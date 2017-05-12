Pottsgrove Board OKs Goods, Services Purchases
Five separate contracts necessary to obtain goods and services for Pottsgrove school operations during the coming 2017-2018 academic year won approval Tuesday from the Board of School Directors . Three relied upon services provided by the Norristown PA-based Montgomery County Intermediate Unit .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Police
|6
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|May 13
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Crack
|May 13
|Tyler
|1
|Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08)
|May 11
|Belinda
|11
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... (Nov '16)
|Apr 22
|Rob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC