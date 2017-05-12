Pottsgrove Board OKs Goods, Services ...

Pottsgrove Board OKs Goods, Services Purchases

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Five separate contracts necessary to obtain goods and services for Pottsgrove school operations during the coming 2017-2018 academic year won approval Tuesday from the Board of School Directors . Three relied upon services provided by the Norristown PA-based Montgomery County Intermediate Unit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ... Wed Anonymous 1
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) May 16 Police 6
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May 13 Kenneth Lerch 1
Crack May 13 Tyler 1
News Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08) May 11 Belinda 11
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... (Nov '16) Apr 22 Rob 4
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC