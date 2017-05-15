PJM Expects to Be Able to Handle Summ...

PJM Expects to Be Able to Handle Summer Electric Needs

Monday May 8

Officials with PJM Interconnection, the company responsible for an electric grid transmitting power to 65 million people across more than a dozen states and thousands here on Delmarva, said on Monday that the system should be able to handle power demands this summer. Company officials said during a news conference at PJM's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania, they expect hot temperatures to cause a projected peak demand of 153,000 megawatts of electricity this summer.

