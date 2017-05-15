N. Philly handyman guilty of murder in brutal slaying of E. Mount Airy woman, 85
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A North Philadelphia handyman was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole Friday in the grisly 2015 slaying of an East Mount Airy grandmother.
