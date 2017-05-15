N. Philly handyman guilty of murder i...

N. Philly handyman guilty of murder in brutal slaying of E. Mount Airy woman, 85

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A North Philadelphia handyman was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole Friday in the grisly 2015 slaying of an East Mount Airy grandmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) 5 hr Real Adam chirico 35
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May 13 Kenneth Lerch 1
Crack May 13 Tyler 1
News Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08) May 11 Belinda 11
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... (Nov '16) Apr 22 Rob 4
News Complaint is filed against Pa. State Trooper (Jan '10) Apr 20 Against Bad Troopers 166
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 mascari lixdix 72
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC