Montco Zoo Opens Trail of the Jaguar Exhibit
NBC10's Matt DeLucia gives you a firsthand look at what it takes to be a zookeeper and keep the animals happy at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania. After the unexpected birth of a pair of jaguars, a Montgomery County zoo is giving the public the opportunity to meet the cute duo and their parents.
