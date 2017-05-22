Flynn invokes Fifth Amendment, decries "public frenzy" over Russia probe

A dozen jurors and six alternates will be selected - then shipped across the state to serve in what is expected to be a two-week trial beginning June 5 on allegations the entertainer molested a Temple University basketball team manager at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. Here's what you need to know about jury selection: ___ Q: Why is the jury being picked in Pittsburgh? A: Cosby's lawyers sought an outside jury because the case had been a flashpoint in the 2015 race for Montgomery County district attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.