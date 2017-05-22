D.C. bar pulls 'Pill Cosby' drink from the menu after national outcry

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in April in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. A D.C. pop-up bar's cocktail - the "Pill Cosby," garnished with empty pill capsules - became a national topic of conversation Monday, when the bar's owners came under fire from sexual assault victims and others who were angered and offended by the drink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.