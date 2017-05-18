Amidst Racism Claims, Bill Cosby Ramps Up PR Campaign With Rare Interview As Jury Selection Nears

A week before jury selection is set to start in Bill Cosby 's criminal trial for the alleged 2004 rape of then-Temple University employee Andrea Constand , the comedian has taken to the airwaves to tell his side of the story - sort of. "The piling on, so to speak, is a way, and certainly an impressive, impressive way, to get public opinion to come to the other side," Cosby tells Michael Smerconish on his SiriusXM radio show about the nearly 60 women who have claimed the comedian assaulted or drugged them over the decades for unwanted sex.

