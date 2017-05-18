Amidst Racism Claims, Bill Cosby Ramp...

Amidst Racism Claims, Bill Cosby Ramps Up PR Campaign With Rare Interview As Jury Selection Nears

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Deadline

A week before jury selection is set to start in Bill Cosby 's criminal trial for the alleged 2004 rape of then-Temple University employee Andrea Constand , the comedian has taken to the airwaves to tell his side of the story - sort of. "The piling on, so to speak, is a way, and certainly an impressive, impressive way, to get public opinion to come to the other side," Cosby tells Michael Smerconish on his SiriusXM radio show about the nearly 60 women who have claimed the comedian assaulted or drugged them over the decades for unwanted sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) 20 hr AIPAC mohels 73
News Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ... May 17 Anonymous 1
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) May 16 Police 6
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May 13 Kenneth Lerch 1
Crack May 13 Tyler 1
News Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08) May 11 Belinda 11
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC