5 jurors picked for Cosby trial, 2 kn...

5 jurors picked for Cosby trial, 2 know a sex assault victim

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Bill Cosby, right, leaves after attending jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pa. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) May 20 AIPAC mohels 73
News Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ... May 17 Anonymous 1
News Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14) May 16 Police 6
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May 13 Kenneth Lerch 1
Crack May 13 Tyler 1
News Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08) May 11 Belinda 11
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC