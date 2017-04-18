Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's Elaborate Scam
The house at 15 W. Oak St. in Norristown was part of Troy Pickens's budding real estate empire. But police say there was one problem: Pickens didn't actually own it when he sold it to a would-be developer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 12
|mascari lixdix
|72
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|John
|8
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb '17
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows ...
|35
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC