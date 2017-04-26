Pottsgrove Bargain: Surf The Web More, Pay Less
The district Board of School Directors approved a new Internet services agreement Tuesday with the Norristown-based Montgomery County Intermediate Unit at a cost of $22,452 for the 2017-2018 academic year. The price represents a $5,500 savings over last year's charges, primarily due to cheaper bandwidth.
