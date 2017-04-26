Pottsgrove Bargain: Surf The Web More...

Pottsgrove Bargain: Surf The Web More, Pay Less

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Sanatoga Post

The district Board of School Directors approved a new Internet services agreement Tuesday with the Norristown-based Montgomery County Intermediate Unit at a cost of $22,452 for the 2017-2018 academic year. The price represents a $5,500 savings over last year's charges, primarily due to cheaper bandwidth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... Apr 22 Rob 4
News Complaint is filed against Pa. State Trooper (Jan '10) Apr 20 Against Bad Troopers 166
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr 12 mascari lixdix 72
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr 1 Democrappy 2
Smitty Mar '17 n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar '17 John 8
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb '17 evil people 2
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC