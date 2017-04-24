North Wales woman admits killing her ...

North Wales woman admits killing her husband, gets up to 20 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Philly.com

Hsiu-Chin "Linda" Lin exits court in Blue Bell last year after a judge ordered her held for trial on charges that she shot and killed her husband. A North Wales woman on Wednesday admitted shooting and killing her ex-husband last year in the garage of the home they owned together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... Apr 22 Rob 4
News Complaint is filed against Pa. State Trooper (Jan '10) Apr 20 Against Bad Troopers 166
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr 12 mascari lixdix 72
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr 1 Democrappy 2
Smitty Mar '17 n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar '17 John 8
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb '17 evil people 2
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC