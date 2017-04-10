MontCo Health Department Announces Rabies Clinic Dates
As the weather warms up, more people will be out and about with their pets on walking trails or in parks. For the 26th year, the Montgomery County Health Department will host its Low-Cost Rabies Immunization Clinics to make sure your pets are safe at a reduced cost.
