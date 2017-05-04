Lance Bachmann and 1SEO.com Digital A...

Lance Bachmann and 1SEO.com Digital Agency to Treat Glen Mills School Students to Day at the Zoo

Thursday Apr 27

Students of Glen Mills School will receive an all-expense paid day trip from Lance Bachmann to the Elmwood Park Zoo in May. BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to give back to the community and provide a fun day for students, Lance Bachmann and his team at 1SEO.com Digital Agency are treating 50 students at Glen Mills Schools to a day at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania. 1SEO.com Digital Agency has close ties to Elmwood Park Zoo and have teamed up to make this trip happen on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 am.

