Key fights over evidence persist 2 months before Cosby trial Updated at

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial heard arguments Monday without deciding whether the jury will hear Cosby's decade-old testimony about getting quaaludes to give women before sex. The suburban Philadelphia judge had previously ruled the jury won't hear from a woman who says Cosby gave her quaaludes in the 1970s.

