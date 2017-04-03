Key fights over evidence persist 2 months before Cosby trial Updated at
The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial heard arguments Monday without deciding whether the jury will hear Cosby's decade-old testimony about getting quaaludes to give women before sex. The suburban Philadelphia judge had previously ruled the jury won't hear from a woman who says Cosby gave her quaaludes in the 1970s.
