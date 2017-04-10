Jury selection in Bill Cosby's case set May 22 in Pittsburgh
In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jury selection in Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault case is set to get underway May 22 in Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|mascari lixdix
|72
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope...
|Mar 28
|silly rabbit
|1
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|John
|8
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb '17
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC