Judge: Cosby jury can hear about quaa...

Judge: Cosby jury can hear about quaaludes, not Spanish fly

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: News Times

In this April 3, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Evin Cosby writes in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association published Wednesday, April 26, 2017, that her father "is not abusive, violent or a rapist."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... Apr 22 Rob 4
News Complaint is filed against Pa. State Trooper (Jan '10) Apr 20 Against Bad Troopers 166
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Apr 12 mascari lixdix 72
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Smitty Mar '17 n smith 1
News Carbon fire company lieutenant faces arson charges (Nov '06) Mar '17 John 8
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb '17 evil people 2
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC