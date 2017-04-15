How will Big Data change gerrymandering? Both parties are eager to know what you do online

When you exit the Pennsylvania Turnpike just north of Pennsylvania, on Main Street in working-class Norristown, you're in the overwhelmingly Democratic 13th congressional district - at least for a couple of miles. The help-wanted signs are in Spanish; people walk past the Premier Barber Institute, bail bondsmen, and the 99-cent stores wearing branded short-sleeve shirts from their chain-store jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.