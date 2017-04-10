Former Collegeville lawyer charged wi...

Former Collegeville lawyer charged with stealing from clients' special needs trusts

Disbarred Collegeville lawyer Patrick J. Bradley, 45, was charged Monday with theft of more than $146,000 from clients with special needs A disbarred lawyer from Montgomery County has been charged with stealing money from the trusts of clients with special needs. Patrick J. Bradley, 45, of Collegeville, took more than $146,000 from 12 different clients who had special needs.

