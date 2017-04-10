Former Collegeville lawyer charged with stealing from clients' special needs trusts
Disbarred Collegeville lawyer Patrick J. Bradley, 45, was charged Monday with theft of more than $146,000 from clients with special needs A disbarred lawyer from Montgomery County has been charged with stealing money from the trusts of clients with special needs. Patrick J. Bradley, 45, of Collegeville, took more than $146,000 from 12 different clients who had special needs.
